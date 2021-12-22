Amarillo police looking for missing man
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police needs help locating a missing man who was last seen near south Ong Street this afternoon.
According to officials, 61-year-old Charles Harris was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. near Ong Street.
Harris is described as a white man, 6′00′' tall and weighing 150 pounds.
He has grey hair, a goatee, and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a red hooded shirt, jean jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.
If you have any information about Charles Harris’s location, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-3038.
