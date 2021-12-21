Warmth for Winter

Winter officially begins at 9:58 a.m. CST this morning, and it looks like as a new season starts, it’ll come with above average temperatures. For your Tuesday, expect highs to climb into the mid-60s, despite a weak front that will turn winds out of the north this afternoon at about 5-10 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny, then tonight, lows will drop back into the 20s. For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to climb, all the way into the 70s by Friday, where higher winds may be on tap for Christmas eve.