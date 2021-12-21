Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Warmth for Winter

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Winter officially begins at 9:58 a.m. CST this morning, and it looks like as a new season starts, it’ll come with above average temperatures. For your Tuesday, expect highs to climb into the mid-60s, despite a weak front that will turn winds out of the north this afternoon at about 5-10 mph. Skies will remain mostly sunny, then tonight, lows will drop back into the 20s. For the rest of the week, temperatures will continue to climb, all the way into the 70s by Friday, where higher winds may be on tap for Christmas eve.

Most Read

Police lights
Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street
File graphic of an ambulance.
3 dead after rollover in Quay County
Police lights
New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision in Louisiana

Latest News

News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Tracks Weather Leading Up to Christmas
WEATHER
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Adrian's Extended Forecast
Adrian's Extended Forecast
Work Week Outlook
Work Week Forecast: Sunny, Mild, and Breezy