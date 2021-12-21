Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Potter County Republican Party asks commissioners to change electronic voting to paper

The Division of Elections is counting absentee ballots for the 2020 primaries. (08/25/20)
The Division of Elections is counting absentee ballots for the 2020 primaries. (08/25/20)(KTUU)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Republican Party has asked commissioners today to rollback voting from electronic to paper.

The Potter County Republican Party is scheduled to ask county commissioners Monday to end electronic voting and other election changes.

The meeting’s agenda includes a resolution asking Potter commissioners to stop computerized voting because party leaders think paper ballots are more secret and less expensive.

The resolution also asks to end voting centers that allow voting anywhere in the county and make voters go to their precincts to vote.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted
Police lights
Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street
File graphic of an ambulance.
3 dead after rollover in Quay County
St. Anthony’s Hospital has big remodel plans in store for a senior living facility
$21,000,000 project repairing St. Anthony’s Hospital to transform to North Heights senior living complex
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found

Latest News

Panhandle Restaurant Association awards $22,000 to Amarillo ISD culinary programs
Latoya Gutierrez
‘Just petty thievery’: Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years for multiple counts of fraud and forgery
The City of Clovis are set to see rate hikes for land, refuse, and sewer fees starting in...
City of Clovis increasing landfill, sewer and refuse fees for 2022
ODPHI Donation Presentation MOD
Omega Delta Phi in partnership with March of Dimes raises $1200 to provide gifts to BSA and NWTHS hospitals