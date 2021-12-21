Potter County Republican Party asks commissioners to change electronic voting to paper

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Republican Party has asked commissioners today to rollback voting from electronic to paper.

The Potter County Republican Party is scheduled to ask county commissioners Monday to end electronic voting and other election changes.

The meeting’s agenda includes a resolution asking Potter commissioners to stop computerized voting because party leaders think paper ballots are more secret and less expensive.

The resolution also asks to end voting centers that allow voting anywhere in the county and make voters go to their precincts to vote.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.