Panhandle Restaurant Association awards $22,000 to Amarillo ISD culinary programs
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Panhandle Restaurant Association awarded a total of $22,000 to the Amarillo Independent School District and local non profit groups.
The award was to help their culinary education program which teaches high school students with a passion for cooking.
The check was awarded today at the Barfield on Polk in downtown Amarillo.
