Panhandle Restaurant Association awards $22,000 to Amarillo ISD culinary programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Panhandle Restaurant Association awarded a total of $22,000 to the Amarillo Independent School District and local non profit groups.

The award was to help their culinary education program which teaches high school students with a passion for cooking.

The check was awarded today at the Barfield on Polk in downtown Amarillo.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.