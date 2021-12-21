Who's Hiring?
Panhandle Restaurant Association awards $22,000 to Amarillo ISD culinary programs
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the Panhandle Restaurant Association awarded a total of $22,000 to the Amarillo Independent School District and local non profit groups.

The award was to help their culinary education program which teaches high school students with a passion for cooking.

The check was awarded today at the Barfield on Polk in downtown Amarillo.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

