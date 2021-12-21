Omega Delta Phi in partnership with March of Dimes raises $1200 to provide gifts to BSA and NWTHS hospitals

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Omega Delta Phi has partnered with March of Dimes to give gifts to BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals Monday.

Raising about $1,200 over the last few weeks, the fraternity was able to give the two hospitals everything on their wish list provided to March of Dimes.

The funds will go to each hospital in order to help nurses, families and patients in pediatrics, PICU and NICU.

The gifts will include baby towels, coloring books, DVD’s and video games.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.