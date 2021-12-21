Who's Hiring?
Oldham County provides funds for businesses impacted by COVID-19

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Oldham County is providing support to local businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The Oldham County Commissioners Court is providing economic relief to businesses using funds from the Cares Act.

The court made this decision after a business came to them requesting aid due to the lack of sales.

Jaci Roberson, director of the Oldham County Chamber of Commerce, says this will help businesses on Route 66 that heavily rely on tourists.

“Obviously we got hit pretty bad because most of our traction are tourists and that is most of the income of this county and that there’s still a bit of recovery on that,” said Jaci Roberson.

Businesses that complete paperwork showing a loss of revenue from 2019 to 2020 can receive up to a maximum of $3,000 from the county.

The Milburn Price Culture Museum relying on donations applied for the funds to keep its doors open.

“We applied and told them what we had lost through the COVID times and they generously donated some to our museum to help keep us afloat,” said Greg Conn, director, The Milburn Price Culture Museum.

Beyond using the funds to pay bills, they use the donations hosting public events and provide local scholarships.

The court currently does not have a deadline for businesses to apply.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

