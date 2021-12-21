New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Multiple arrested were made after a long-term investigation by law enforcement in southwest New Mexico.
According to officials, on December 20, law enforcement throughout southeast New Mexico came together to execute a series of search and arrest warrants throughout Roosevelt County.
This was a long-term investigation conducted by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, the Portales Police Department, and the Region 5 Drug Task Force.
Law enforcement seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, and suspected fentanyl pills from multiple locations along with the materials and equipment used to distribute them throughout our community.
A dozen firearms were recovered (including two stolen firearms), an undisclosed amount of cash, multiple vehicles and off-road vehicles, numerous other stolen items, and a stolen trailer.
Evidence uncovered in this investigation has also generated leads in cases throughout the region.
35-year-old Chance Plummer from Portales was arrested for four counts of trafficking a controlled substance (2nd or subsequent offense), four counts of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substances, racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, conspiracy to intimidate a state’s witness, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.
33-year-old Rachel Hibbard from Portales was arrested for four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and two counts of aiding or harboring a felon.
27-year-old Kourtney Correll from Clovis was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and racketeering.
20-year-old Andrew Plummer from Portales was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.
44-year-old Rodolfo Sotelo from Portales was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, intimidation of a witness, racketeering, and criminal solicitation.
35-year-old Kevin Rogers from Portales was arrested for racketeering, intimidation of a witness, and criminal solicitation.
39-year-old Jessica Green from Portales was arrested for possession with intent to traffic a controlled substance.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Roy Lane for the crimes of trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness. Roy Lane is known to have ties to the areas of Hobbs and Midland.
If you have any information call, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office (575) 356-4404.
This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
