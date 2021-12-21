Who's Hiring?
New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Multiple arrested were made after a long-term investigation by law enforcement in southwest New Mexico.

According to officials, on December 20, law enforcement throughout southeast New Mexico came together to execute a series of search and arrest warrants throughout Roosevelt County.

This was a long-term investigation conducted by the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office, the Portales Police Department, and the Region 5 Drug Task Force.

Law enforcement seized methamphetamine, prescription pills, and suspected fentanyl pills from multiple locations along with the materials and equipment used to distribute them throughout our community.

A dozen firearms were recovered (including two stolen firearms), an undisclosed amount of cash, multiple vehicles and off-road vehicles, numerous other stolen items, and a stolen trailer.

Evidence uncovered in this investigation has also generated leads in cases throughout the region.

35-year-old Chance Plummer from Portales was arrested for four counts of trafficking a controlled substance (2nd or subsequent offense), four counts of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substances, racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, conspiracy to intimidate a state’s witness, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

33-year-old Rachel Hibbard from Portales was arrested for four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, racketeering, conspiracy to racketeer, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and two counts of aiding or harboring a felon.

27-year-old Kourtney Correll from Clovis was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and racketeering.

20-year-old Andrew Plummer from Portales was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

44-year-old Rodolfo Sotelo from Portales was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance, intimidation of a witness, racketeering, and criminal solicitation.

35-year-old Kevin Rogers from Portales was arrested for racketeering, intimidation of a witness, and criminal solicitation.

39-year-old Jessica Green from Portales was arrested for possession with intent to traffic a controlled substance.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 41-year-old Roy Lane for the crimes of trafficking a controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness. Roy Lane is known to have ties to the areas of Hobbs and Midland.

If you have any information call, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office (575) 356-4404.

This investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Great job to all that worked together to achieve our common goal. Protect our community and remove the dangers from the...

Posted by Portales Police Department on Monday, December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

