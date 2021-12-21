Who's Hiring?
Lubbock man admits to being ‘kiddy porn trader’, takes guilty plea

Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock
Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, of Lubbock(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man admitted to being a “kiddy porn’ trader” and possessing 600 or more images of child pornography.

Eliazar Moreno-Macias, 45, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of distribution of child pornography. He’s indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to federal court documents, in 2017, law enforcement agencies in Olton and Lubbock received word that Moreno-Macias possessed and traded child porn. In 2018, Lubbock police received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children suggesting Moreno-Macias was accessing child pornography online.

The investigation continued through 2021 when the FBI and DPS became involved. Investigators found he used his Facebook and KIK messenger account to trade child pornography.

On Aug. 13, 2021, law enforcement interviewed Moreno-Macias and he admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography. He told investigators he used a particular app on his phone to store hundreds of videos of explicit material.

Law enforcement found about 500 videos containing toddlers and prepubescent minors engaging in sexual acts. He also had six images and four videos stored on the phone itself, according to federal court documents.

The messages he sent others said, “I’m a kiddy porn trader if your[sic] interested,” “I’m actually a kiddy porn trader if your[sic] into that I can go first,” and “I have hundreds of vids.”

Moreno-Macias’ charge comes with a sentence of five to 20 years in prison, five years to life of supervised release and he has to register as a sex offender.

