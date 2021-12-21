‘Just petty thievery’: Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years for multiple counts of fraud and forgery

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Ninth Judicial District Attorney has sentenced a Clovis woman to 15 years in prison for multiple counts of Identity theft and Fraud today.

According to officials, 35-year-old Latoya Gutierrez was sentenced today for two counts of Theft of Identity, five counts of Forgery, Conspiracy to Theft of Identity and 2 counts of Fraud.

On November 2, 2021, Gutierrez was found guilty by a Curry County Jury.

On October 11, 2019, the Bank of Clovis alerted the Clovis Police Department that Gutierrez had opened an account with a forged check.

During the investigation the Detective found that Gutierrez passed five forged checks which were signed by her.

One of the victims and bank representatives from JP Stone and The Bank of Clovis testified at trial.

The judge sentenced Gutierrez to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

Judge Tatum stated, “Just petty thievery, even a child knows the difference between right and wrong.”

