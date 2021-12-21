Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

‘Just petty thievery’: Clovis woman sentenced to 15 years for multiple counts of fraud and forgery

Latoya Gutierrez
Latoya Gutierrez(CPD)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Ninth Judicial District Attorney has sentenced a Clovis woman to 15 years in prison for multiple counts of Identity theft and Fraud today.

According to officials, 35-year-old Latoya Gutierrez was sentenced today for two counts of Theft of Identity, five counts of Forgery, Conspiracy to Theft of Identity and 2 counts of Fraud.

On November 2, 2021, Gutierrez was found guilty by a Curry County Jury.

On October 11, 2019, the Bank of Clovis alerted the Clovis Police Department that Gutierrez had opened an account with a forged check.

During the investigation the Detective found that Gutierrez passed five forged checks which were signed by her.

One of the victims and bank representatives from JP Stone and The Bank of Clovis testified at trial.

The judge sentenced Gutierrez to 15 years in the Department of Corrections.

Judge Tatum stated, “Just petty thievery, even a child knows the difference between right and wrong.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
New Mexico law enforcement make multiple arrests after long-term investigation, 1 man still wanted
Police lights
Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street
File graphic of an ambulance.
3 dead after rollover in Quay County
St. Anthony’s Hospital has big remodel plans in store for a senior living facility
$21,000,000 project repairing St. Anthony’s Hospital to transform to North Heights senior living complex
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found

Latest News

The Division of Elections is counting absentee ballots for the 2020 primaries. (08/25/20)
Potter County Republican Party asks commissioners to change electronic voting to paper
Panhandle Restaurant Association awards $22,000 to Amarillo ISD culinary programs
The City of Clovis are set to see rate hikes for land, refuse, and sewer fees starting in...
City of Clovis increasing landfill, sewer and refuse fees for 2022
ODPHI Donation Presentation MOD
Omega Delta Phi in partnership with March of Dimes raises $1200 to provide gifts to BSA and NWTHS hospitals