City of Clovis increasing landfill, sewer and refuse fees for 2022

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Clovis are set to see rate hikes for land, refuse, and sewer fees starting in January of 2022.

Starting on January 1, those services are expected to see a five percent rate hike across the board.

This change follows a city council decision last year.

All accounts will continue to be charged monthly.

Below is information regarding the new monthly rates with five percent increase:

  • The monthly residential refuse (garbage) rate will be $17.44 per month.
  • The monthly residential refuse (garbage) rate for multi-family dwellings will be $13.30 per dwelling
  • The monthly sewer rate will be $2.14 per drain with a minimum of $10.70 for up to five drains
  • Commercial refuse will continue to be billed monthly and include a five percent increase effective February 2022
  • There will be a five percent increase for extra dumping at the landfill

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

