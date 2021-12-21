City of Amarillo cancels bi-weekly COVID-19 news conferences
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will no longer be conducting a bi-weekly COVID-19 conference via ZOOM.
The City of Amarillo COVID-19 Report Card will be available daily (excluding weekends and holidays).
The City of Amarillo COVID-19 Report Card is available online, here and posted on all COA social media platforms.
COA has a website devoted to the most current available information for COVID-19.
The website is updated daily by the Amarillo Public Health Department.
