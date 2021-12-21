City of Amarillo cancels bi-weekly COVID-19 news conferences

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will no longer be conducting a bi-weekly COVID-19 conference via ZOOM.

The City of Amarillo COVID-19 Report Card will be available daily (excluding weekends and holidays).

The City of Amarillo COVID-19 Report Card is available online, here and posted on all COA social media platforms.

COA has a website devoted to the most current available information for COVID-19.

The website is updated daily by the Amarillo Public Health Department.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.