Bomb suspect awaits mental evaluation in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The man arrested after an explosion in the Paramount Terrace neighborhood in July is awaiting a mental evaluation in a federal prison outside of Seattle.

The federal detention center is under modified operations due to COVID-19, and a court order states they are “unable to provide specific information as to timelines regarding the completion of the evaluation and report.”

According to court documents, Erfan Salmanzadeh’s defense claims he was insane at the time law enforcement found suicide vests, bombs with shrapnel and explosive chemicals inside his home.

Salmanzadeh was taken to the federal prison on November 22 and was required to quarantine for 20 days.

