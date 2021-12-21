Amarillo High wins top 10 matchup over Canyon, Caprock outscores Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Panhandle featured a top ten matchup on Monday between the 4A No. 3 Canyon Lady Eagles and 5A No. 4 Amarillo High Lady Sandies. Amarillo High held on late in the second half winning 59-55. Caprock defeated Dumas 64-47.

Canyon and Amarillo played a back-and-forth game all the way down to the wire tied at 53-53 late in the fourth quarter. The Sandies knocked down a late bucket and free throws for the 59-55 win. Amarillo High’s McKenzie Smith led the floor with 20 points.

”Well we did watch a lot of film and then we know that they play very hard. From last year you know we came with a chip on our shoulder because we’re used to beating them,” said Smith. “You know we didn’t want to lose, but both teams came out great and competed. I feel like we brought our energy and then from the previous games we’ve grown together.”

Caprock’s dominance over Dumas was led by JJ Echol’s 33 points.

“It was a nice win,” said Echols. “We did good as a team. Moving forward if we keep playing like this it’s going to be a good season. I lost my grandpa recently, so I just did it for him. That’s it.”

