$21,000,000 project repairing St. Anthony’s Hospital to transform to North Heights senior living complex

By Hannah Franklin
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Recently a building permit was released with notes for the old St. Anthony’s Hospital to be repaired.

The permit listed three separate $7,000,000 projects, totaling in $21,000,000, to go towards repairs for the common areas at St. Anthony’s to be transformed into North Heights Senior Living Complex.

The project is being developed from tax credits from the Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

The North Heights Association has helped create the vision of designing a comfortable, affordable space that senior citizens will be able to call home.

Melonie Graves, the president of the North Heights Advisory Association is looking forward to how this project will impact the community.

“There’s really no senior living facility in this part of town so it will be one of the first structures of its kind over here, it’s going to bring in more economic development, and we’re just extremely excited about what about the potential of this project,” says Graves.

The project is set to begin in 2022 by Commonwealth Construction Corporation and is expected to be finished by 2023.

North Heights believes that accessibility plays a significant role in creating a safe place for senior citizens.

“We understand is that access is extremely important whenever you’re developing a community and so what this is doing is giving us access to have a nice place for these seniors, that happens to go and also a place where we can have resources available for those senior citizens to ensure that their days are the best days of their lives,” says Graves.

North Heights Advisory Association hopes that this housing facility will add a new element to the downtown area for community members.

