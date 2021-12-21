3 dead after rollover in Quay County

QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly rollover resulting three people dead near Tucumcari, Friday evening.

According to officials, on December 17, at approximately 4:55 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a rollover crash on I- 40 by Tucumcari.

The release says, a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer SUV, driven by a 31-year-old man from Mexico was traveling east on I-40 when the Mercury sustained a tire blowout.

The Mercury left the roadway and struck a guardrail, and rolled.

There were a total of 10 people inside the Mercury at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury sustained unknown injuries and was transported a hospital.

Three passengers in the Mercury, 27-year-old Alejandro Santiz Mendez, 27-year-old Benito Gutierrez, and Eduardo Rodriguez-Guiterrez all sustained deadly injuries.

Both Mendez and Guiterrez were pronounced deceased on scene.

Rodriguez-Guiterrez succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a hospital.

Four other passengers in the Mercury, ages ranging from 17 to 36 years old, sustained unknown injuries.

They were all transported to a hospital.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both transported to hospital.

According to the release, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, charges may be pending for the driver of the Mercury.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.