3 dead after rollover in Quay County

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a deadly rollover resulting three people dead near Tucumcari, Friday evening.

According to officials, on December 17, at approximately 4:55 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a rollover crash on I- 40 by Tucumcari.

The release says, a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer SUV, driven by a 31-year-old man from Mexico was traveling east on I-40 when the Mercury sustained a tire blowout.

The Mercury left the roadway and struck a guardrail, and rolled.

There were a total of 10 people inside the Mercury at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Mercury sustained unknown injuries and was transported a hospital.

Three passengers in the Mercury, 27-year-old Alejandro Santiz Mendez, 27-year-old Benito Gutierrez, and Eduardo Rodriguez-Guiterrez all sustained deadly injuries.

Both Mendez and Guiterrez were pronounced deceased on scene.

Rodriguez-Guiterrez succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a hospital.

Four other passengers in the Mercury, ages ranging from 17 to 36 years old,  sustained unknown injuries.

They were all transported to a hospital.

A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both transported to hospital.

According to the release, alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, charges may be pending for the driver of the Mercury.

