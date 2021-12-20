Who's Hiring?
Work Week Forecast: Sunny, Mild, and Breezy

Work Week Outlook
Work Week Outlook(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a cool weekend, highs this week are going to be 10-30 degrees above average with lots of sunshine and winds increasing, especially late in the week. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with plentiful sunshine and light winds from the NE at 5-10mph. Thursday and Christmas Eve is when we will see our warmest days with highs in the mid 70s! However, on Christmas Eve (Friday) is when we will see high wind gusts, potentially over 55mph... You’ll want to stay updated to the forecast for late week, especially if you have travel plans!

