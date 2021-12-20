Tucumcari fatal rollover
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, NM (KFDA) - On Friday, New Mexico State Police responded to a single car accident at about 4:55 p.m.
It was a rollover crash along I-40 near milepost 333 in Tucumcari.
The crash resulted in two confirmed dead.
Two passengers were airlifted to an area hospital and 6 other passengers were transported to the hospital by ambulance.
The conditions are unknown right now.
I-40 was temporarily closed but is reopened.
