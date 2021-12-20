Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Moderna says booster is highly effective against omicron variant

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Moderna said that its booster has proven effective in providing protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The company said according to its trials, the currently authorized booster shot, a 50 microgram dose “increased neutralizing antibody levels against Omicron approximately 37-fold compared to pre-boost levels.”

The company also said a 100 microgram dose of its vaccine increased neutralizing antibody levels about 83-fold compared to levels before the booster.

Company safety information shows that its booster is generally well-tolerated, with side effects comparable to its two-dose regimen.

Moderna also said it’s working on an omicron-specific booster shot in case it becomes necessary.

Pfizer and Moderna booster shots have been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for adults six months after they’ve completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients can get theirs two months after completing their primary dose.

Teens 16 and 17 years old can get the Pfizer booster only.

Coronavirus cases are surging, fueled by the new variant. Though a lot remains unknown about it, officials warn that omicron appears more transmissible than the delta variant

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Police are looking for a missing Dallas-area teenager believed to have been abducted.
Amber Alert issued in Texas for missing 14-year-old
Video taken by a 13-year-old middle school student shows a vehicle following the school bus...
Caught on camera: Teen with BB gun menaces school bus in Texas
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Latest News

Of the 12 North Carolina schools where students are getting holiday groceries, 98% of them...
Teacher 'speechless' over $100,000 raised to help needy students over holidays
The memorial site for Daunte Wright sits covered in snow on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in...
Closing arguments set for ex-officer in Daunte Wright death
China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at...
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted
Abigail Ragston, a 59-year-old educational aide, was killed in a school bus crash. She is...
School bus aide killed in rollover crash outside Houston