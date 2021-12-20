Who's Hiring?
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah

Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah. Investigators said they found her in someone's basement, trapped and covered in coal.(Ephraim Police Department)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EPHRAIM, Utah (Gray News) - A Snow College student who had been missing for five days was found by police trapped in a man’s basement, according to multiple reports.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing since Dec. 13. Police found her Saturday after tracking her phone, saying she was in a basement coal room and covered in coal, according to a court affidavit.

She was checked out at a hospital and has been reunited with her family, KSTU said.

A suspect has been taken into police custody and charged on multiple counts, including rape and aggravated kidnapping, Salt Lake City Tribune stated.

At a news conference, Jonathan Allen, the victim’s father, described getting the phone call from the police chief.

“‘He said, ‘I have her.’ And we dropped to our knees. We were so grateful, elated,” the parent said.

