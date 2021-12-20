‘Doing what we love for a good cause’: 3 Amarillo girls start own small business to give back to community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three sixth graders from Amarillo are making sure everyone has gifts this holiday season.

Emme, Caybree and Taislee started their own small business, making clay bead bracelets, putting the money they make off towards them to a good cause.

“Some people don’t always get a lot of things on Christmas, but whenever we feel like we’ve done something and they’re gonna have like a smile on their face,” said Caybree Camarillo.

They will use the money they earn to buy gifts for Toys for Tots.

Their goal is to make sure they buy a variety of gifts for all ages.

“There weren’t many toys for people are age, mostly girls, so that’s mostly what we’re buying for,” said Taislee Shedd.

Ladd says it’s not that people don’t care about the older kids, but she feels they are often forgotten about.

“Everyone thinks about toddlers, they see Minnie Mouse and they think somebody would love that, that needs it, you know they don’t care that somebody may want a new bed set, new makeup, somebody may want a new journal, they don’t think about the middle schoolers and what they like,” said Emme Ladd.

Their favorite part about making these bracelets is getting to spend quality time with each other all while doing it for a good cause.

“You’re raising money for and getting Christmas presents for somebody that doesn’t normally get Christmas presents and like blessing them, so to me that makes me feel so great because I just blessed someone that could have changed their life forever,” said Ladd.

She says the reason they started this is to put others before them and use the money for people who need it more than them.

“We have a house, we have nice clothes and we have a nice family and everything’s nice for us, but for some families it’s the opposite, it’s like they don’t get a good Christmas, they don’t get what they deserve,” said Ladd.

The girls encourage others especially their age to do something similar and give back.

“Not lots of people our age think about things like that because all they care about is social media and Snapchat and they’re always worried about what other people think,” said Ladd.

The girls say some people have thought what they are doing is really cool, but they have experienced some backlash and people at school thinking it’s childish, but they say they just brush it off because they know they are doing the right thing.

“We think we’re making an impact and seeing when we do give people the bracelets or the toys, they have a smile that’s all we care about,” said Camarillo.

If you want to purchase a bracelet you can message Micah Heather Ladd on Facebook or if you want to donate money for them to buy toys, they are accepting donations on Venmo @heatherladd.

Most bracelets are $5, but it depends on the style.

