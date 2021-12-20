Who's Hiring?
City of Amarillo announces holiday schedule for Christmas and News Year’s Eve

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo, Texas(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has released a holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

  • City Hall will be closed on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) and Monday Dec. 27.
  • City hall will be closed on New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31).
  • The Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) and Monday, Dec. 27.
  • APHD will be closed Friday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve.). Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and COVID-19 Report Cards will not be available when APHD is closed.
  • The COVID-19 Infusion Center will be closed Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1.)

The schedule for the COA Solid Waste Department will be as follows:

  • For the week of Christmas: Residential routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.
  • Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday. Residential Routes will not run Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
  • Poly cart routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday. Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday.
  • Poly cart routes will not run Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
  • Commercial routes: All commercial customers will be serviced on the Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday.
  • Commercial routes will not run Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.
  • Brush sites: Brush sites will be closed Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.
  • Landfill: The City of Amarillo landfill will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

For the week of New Year’s Day:

  • Residential routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.
  • Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday.
  • Residential routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
  • Poly Cart routes: Thursday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.
  • Friday routes will be serviced on Thursday.
  • Poly Cart routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
  • Commercial routes: All commercial customers will be serviced on the Thursday before a holiday and on the following Monday.
  • Commercial Routes will not run Dec. 31 or Jan. 1.
  • Brush sites: Brush sites will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
  • Landfill: The City of Amarillo Landfill will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Amarillo City Transit (ACT) will operate a Saturday schedule on Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24). ACT will be closed on Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) and Monday, Dec. 27.

ACT will operate a Saturday schedule on New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31) and will be closed on New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1.)

All Amarillo Public Library (APL) locations will be closed beginning Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24) through Monday, (Dec. 27). APL will be closed beginning New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31) through Sunday (Jan. 2.).

Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail Golf Complexes will be closed Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25). City golf complexes will be open Christmas Eve (Friday, Dec. 24), New Year’s Eve (Friday, Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Saturday, Jan. 1) – weather permitting.

