Amarillo VA updates visitation policy for Community Living Center

By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo VA has updated the visitation policy for their Community Living Center.

Beginning today, one visitor over the age of 18 will be allowed to visit residents in the CLC.

Visitation hours are 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and each visit can be no longer than two hours.

Before each visit, the VA says an appointment must be made to allow for proper spacing.

All visits must take place in the Welcome Home unit (visitation room) and visitors must have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 to 72 hours of the visit.

If a visitor cannot verify a negative COVID test, a greenhouse visitation will be offered.

