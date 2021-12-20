Who's Hiring?
Amarillo City facilities announces holiday schedule for Christmas and New Year’s Day

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today the City of Amarillo releases its holiday schedule for the week of Christmas and New Year’s Day.

City Hall will be closed on Christmas eve, Monday Dec. 27, and New Year’s Day.

Amarillo Public Health Department will be closed Christmas Eve, Monday Dec. 27 and New Year’s Eve.

Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and COVID-19 report cards will not be available when the health department is closed.

The COVID-19 infusion center will be closed Christmas day and New Year’s Day.

