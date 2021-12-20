Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run on Friday evening, resulting one man dead.

According to officials, on Friday December 17, at 11:37 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to southwest 16th Avenue and Georgia Street on a crash involving a bicyclist.

28-year-old Mohammad Edris Mohammadi, had been riding his bicycle northbound in the right-hand lane of Georgia just south of southwest 16th Avenue when he was struck.

The involved vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Mohammadi was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday December 20, Mohammad Mohammadi died from his injuries.

According to the release, the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2010-2013 white Toyota 4-Runner SR5/Limited.

The vehicle will have damage to the front left side.

It is missing a portion of the front left bumper, left fog lamp cover or trim, and the plastic cover over the front of the driver’s side mirror.

Below we have a stock photo of a similar vehicle:

Toyota 4 Runner
Toyota 4 Runner(APD)

If you have any information, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-4250.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Video taken by a 13-year-old middle school student shows a vehicle following the school bus...
Caught on camera: Teen with BB gun menaces school bus in Texas
Dr. Aldo Calvo, Medical Director of Family Medicine at Broward Health, shows a Regeneron...
Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home

Latest News

The New Mexico Republican Party is moving their three-day convention this weekend to Amarillo,...
City of Amarillo announces holiday schedule for Christmas and News Year’s Eve
Amarillo VA updates visitation policy for Community Living Center
Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 12/19
Weekend Edition, 10:00 p.m., 12/19
Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine create Christmas decorations with vaccine vials
Texas Tech Physicians Family Medicine create Christmas decorations with vaccine vials