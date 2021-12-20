Man dead after hit and run near southwest 16th and Georgia Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo police are investigating a hit and run on Friday evening, resulting one man dead.

According to officials, on Friday December 17, at 11:37 p.m., Amarillo police were dispatched to southwest 16th Avenue and Georgia Street on a crash involving a bicyclist.

28-year-old Mohammad Edris Mohammadi, had been riding his bicycle northbound in the right-hand lane of Georgia just south of southwest 16th Avenue when he was struck.

The involved vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Mohammadi was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday December 20, Mohammad Mohammadi died from his injuries.

According to the release, the suspect vehicle is possibly a 2010-2013 white Toyota 4-Runner SR5/Limited.

The vehicle will have damage to the front left side.

It is missing a portion of the front left bumper, left fog lamp cover or trim, and the plastic cover over the front of the driver’s side mirror.

Below we have a stock photo of a similar vehicle:

Toyota 4 Runner (APD)

If you have any information, call Amarillo police at (806) 378-4250.

