Warming Up, Quieting Down

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After a chilly Saturday, winds will turn out of the southwest, and daytime highs will begin to rise. Before all of this happens, that cooler air will still be in place as of Sunday morning, where overnight lows are likely to drop into the teens for most of the area, and with breezy conditions, wind chills may drop into the single digits. But for the afternoon, highs will hover around normal, in the mid-50s. For next week, we’ll see a ridge of high pressure that will essentially keep anything noteworthy from happening. And with 7 days to go until Christmas, a white Christmas is looking less and less likely unfortunately.

