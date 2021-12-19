Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Not Looking a lot like Christmas

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a mostly seasonal Sunday, with highs in the 50s with some breezy conditions at times, we’re looking to see overnight lows dropping into the 20s and teens again tonight. Then for Monday and beyond, we’ll start to see a ridge of high pressure settle over our area which will allow for light winds, but plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Monday will likely see us reaching into the upper-50s, with 60s likely by Tuesday, and eventually mid to upper-70s by Thursday and Friday. Winds are likely to pick up by Christmas eve, but will thankfully drop off for the Christmas holiday!

Most Read

Six homes in Pampa were lost in fires due to yesterday’s weather events.
‘I just can’t imagine what they went through’: Pampa residents describe events of yesterday’s fires
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation, which provides for adults with special needs held...
‘My family here will give me anything I want’: Advo holds its annual Christmas party for adults with special needs
GOOD NEWS
GOOD NEWS: Husband cares for his wife with Alzheimer’s makes home business world widely successful

Latest News

After a chilly Saturday, winds will turn out of the southwest, and daytime highs will begin to...
Weather Outlook with Shelden 12/18
Shelden Web Graphic
Warming Up, Quieting Down
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
News and weather on-demand
Doppler Dave Is Tracking Cold Air For Saturday