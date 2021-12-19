Not Looking a lot like Christmas

After a mostly seasonal Sunday, with highs in the 50s with some breezy conditions at times, we’re looking to see overnight lows dropping into the 20s and teens again tonight. Then for Monday and beyond, we’ll start to see a ridge of high pressure settle over our area which will allow for light winds, but plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Monday will likely see us reaching into the upper-50s, with 60s likely by Tuesday, and eventually mid to upper-70s by Thursday and Friday. Winds are likely to pick up by Christmas eve, but will thankfully drop off for the Christmas holiday!