Stratford’s state champion homecoming, Elks bring back their fourth title to the Panhandle

Elks sit second in Panhandle with four titles, one behind Canadian
By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STRATFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The UIL 2A-DII State Champion Stratford Elks returned home on Friday to a large crowd of Stratford fans on Main Street. The Elks bus led by multiple police and emergency vehicles sounded their alarms in celebration leading up to the fieldhouse.

“We went together and we cheered together and we won together,” said Heather Braden, mother to Stratford football players Luke and Bryce.

The Elks won their first State Championship since 2008, the first under head coach Matt Lovorn.

“To me personally this town means a lot to Kelsey and I. You know, but I know so much for these boys they give so much support. They love on them and they care for them all the time,” said Lovorn. “To see such a showing down in Arlington from our town and then whenever we came back home. We had escorts going through Clarendon, Amarillo and Dumas. Then back at home and so it was a lot of fun to see all of that.”

Stratford brought home the best Christmas gift home to their community. Now they are tied with Amarillo High in the Panhandle with four, just one behind Canadian.

