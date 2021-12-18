Sherman County Library works with Stratford Lion’s Club to provide children free books

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - To instill the love for learning in children, the Sherman County Library and Stratford Lion’s Club are working on a program for kids to have free books.

Formerly working at Stratford’s Elementray School, Sherman County library director Mellonee York, says that book fairs can be pricey - and for some children unaffordable.

“Kids would just come in with just less than a dollar and they would look around trying to find a book and no books, there was no funds for them to buy a book like that and that really just struck my heart,” said York.

Working to address this need since September, they collected $8,000 using unclaimed capital from Sherman County and local donations.

Both organizations plan to buy over 420 books with the funds for children preschool age through sixth graders to have for free.

They’ll be doing this in an event three times a year starting in February.

At the event, each child will receive a box to put their books in and will be able to decorate it with stickers and colors to make their library’s personal and special.

“They need to get into reading as soon as possible because its one of the most important ways to gain information, to learn,” said Terri Carter, Sherman County Judge and secretary/treasurer for the Stratford Lion’s Club.

Children can exchange books between each other and will be responsible for what they have.

Another goal they have is for family involvement.

“I’m hoping its a situation that they have family members that will sit down, even five minutes, with that child and make them know that reading is important,” said Judge Carter.

They plan to host this event in downtown Stratford.

