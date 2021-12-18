Who's Hiring?
Randall’s Cameron McConnell named 5A/6A Cross Country Athlete of the Year

By Larissa Liska
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall senior and Oklahoma State University signee Cameron McConnell was named the 5A/6A Cross Country Athlete of the Year by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.

The 2021 UIL 5A State Champion led the state 5K run from start to finish with a total time of 17:15.4. McConnell became the first Randall runner to win an individual state championship since Karlee Kleiber in 2010.

McConnell never lost a meet this season, winning eight regular season meets. Plus claiming the district, region and state titles.

