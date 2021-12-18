Who's Hiring?
‘My family here will give me anything I want’: Advo holds its annual Christmas party for adults with special needs

Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation, which provides for adults with special needs held...
Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation, which provides for adults with special needs held its annual Christmas party today.(KFDA)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Advo with Hope to Opportunities Foundation, which provides for adults with special needs held its annual Christmas party today.

Laughter and smiles fulled the room, as clients spent the day with friends and family all while getting into the holiday spirit.

“I always tell people If you don’t have that Christmas spirit in you, I tell them come by our party and you’ll get the spirit back,” said Jeremy Bradford, vice president, Advo.

Due to COVID-19 last year, the party had to be scaled back, but this year was back to normal where the clients parents were invited to spend the day with them.

Every year, Advo partners with local store, Raffkind’s where they have Advo angel trees, where the community can come in pick an angel and then buy them gifts based off their wishlists.

Bradford says they had a record number of participation this year, as they had 174 angels and almost 100 percent of them had presents donated by the community.

Santa also made a special visit at today’s party.

“Every one of them back there believes in Santa Claus, so when he calls them out name by name the smiles on their face is amazing,” said Bradford.

As their names were called each client was given a gift that they asked for from Santa.

“There were a few guys who wished for a Dallas Cowboys jersey, they’re getting a Dallas Cowboys jersey, some of the other ones wanted a new comforter, they’re getting a comforter set, a cowboy hat I don’t know how many cowboy hats we give away or Santa brings here,” said Bradford.

Kenneth, one of Advo’s clients, says it is a blessing to him to celebrate Christmas at Advo.

“Sometimes I don’t receive gifts from some people you know, but my family here will give me anything I want,” said Kenneth.

He says the holiday is more than just presents though.

“The number one thing is we’re celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ and I know that I am here to have fun and to celebrate Christmas, but the most important is Jesus,” said Kenneth.

Bradford says anyone who wants to get involved with Advo or their Christmas party next year can contact them.

