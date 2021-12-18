Who's Hiring?
Court allows Biden employer vaccine mandate to take effect

FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown...
FILE - A syringe is prepared with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) – A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reverses a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that had paused the mandate nationwide.

The rule from the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was to take effect Jan. 4. With Friday’s ruling, it’s not clear when the requirement may be put in place.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says the fight against the mandate will continue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

