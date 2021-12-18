Amarillo social media contest with Hoof Print horses was held today, winners announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A festive social media contest was held for business with Hoof Print horses.

Deck the herd is a decorating contest hosted by Center City for the Hoof Prints around Amarillo.

This year several businesses and organizations decorated their horse statues for the competition.

The competition was held through Center City of Amarillo’s Facebook page where they encouraged the community to vote on their favorite decorated horse.

The top winners this year include:

Center City wants to encourage the community to drive around town and visit the different decorated horses.

Beth Duke, Center City executive director says, “It is something fun to make you smile when you are driving around seeing Christmas lights and seeing some of the ways that businesses have decorated their horses.”

The Shops at Wolflin Square co-sponsored the contest by donating prizes to each of the winning horses.

As Center City adds horses to the Hoof Print project, they hope for the decorating project to grow each holiday season.

Center City began Hoof Prints in partnership with the American Quarter Horse Association.

The goal of the Hoof Prints are to promote art in public places by celebrating our Western heritage.

Center City is continuing to sell Hoof Print horses to raise funds for the downtown revitalization.

