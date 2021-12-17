Who's Hiring?
Secretary of State lists district Judge candidates, 3 out of 4 contested

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Secretary of State of Texas is listing the accepted local judicial primary elections.

Of the four districts in our area, three of the four incumbent judges are seeing primary challengers.

The 47th Judicial District, the 181st District, and the 320th District all have contested elections, while the 251st District is uncontested.

The election for these districts is set to take place on March 1, this coming year.

Below are the Candidates for each District:

District Judge, 47th Judicial District:

  • Dee Johnson
  • Joe Marr Wilson

District Judge, 181st Judicial District:

  • Titiana D. Frausto
  • Quenton Todd Hatter

District Judge, 320th Judicial District:

  • Steven Denny
  • Pamela Sirmon

District Judge, 251st Judicial District:

  • Ana E. Estevez

