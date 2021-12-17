‘I just can’t imagine what they went through’: Pampa residents describe events of yesterday’s fires

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Six homes in Pampa were lost in fires due to yesterday’s weather events.

The City of Pampa confirmed two out of the six houses were occupied and those residents who are displaced are being helped by the Red Cross.

One area resident says he saw the fire start on the grass near Brunow and Talley Street and called the fire department.

He says he also knocked on the door of the house there, but nobody answered.

Other neighbors I spoke with did not believe anyone was living at that house, but the City of Pampa has not identified which exact houses were the ones being occupied.

Justin Atkins, another area resident says the fire was about a mile and a half from his backyard.

“I looked out my back window and seen the cloud of smoke and said ‘Oh crap’ and it was big and you could tell it was coming across there in a hurry, so I grabbed my kid and figured out what direction the wind was out of,” said Atkins.

He decided he did not need to evacuate, but says the whole situation was scary and he did not expect it.

Workers of a local convenience store, Allsup’s say when they arrived to work they could see all the smoke and then saw all the emergency vehicles coming from all directions just a few minutes later.

Residents also went there who could not stay in their homes.

“They were just coming over here and some just chilling in the parking lot and just talking and talking about how it was so close to their house and some of them were just a couple houses down and I just can’t imagine what they went through,” said Katya Madrid.

