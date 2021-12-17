GOOD NEWS: Husband cares for his wife with Alzheimer’s makes home business world widely successful

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Clocks, of course, are used to tell time - which can be a very valuable resource at different stages of life. That is especially true for a couple in our area.

”That’s what it looks like when it comes out, then I usually cut nine designs at a time and cut nine backs,” said Kent Beedle, Clock Making Business Allows Him To Be Caretaker At Home.

Time is important to Kent Beedle and he is seizing the moments to make the most of the time he and his wife have together.

“Honestly the gorgeous one has Alzheimer’s and about two years ago, I needed to leave work because it’s more important to take care of my wife that it is to be out working. I need to be with her while I still have her,” said Kent.

In order to be a 24-hour caretaker, Kent has established a home business to supplement retirement income and it involves making special order artistic clocks that he constructs and ships all over the world.

“I have had orders from, one from Canada, I ship to all 50 states, France, Whales, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, England, so yeah, I hit quite a few places,” said Kent.

You might say that Kent sensed the clock was ticking on himself as some recent health scares complicated life for he and his wife.

“I’ve actually had four cancers. I’ve had skin cancer twice, one of the skin cancers thought they had removed it, went into my lymph nodes. They removed that and it moved into my left lung,” said Kent.

There is a time and season for everything and Kent is thankful that he can be by his wife’s side , enjoy what he does, and get satisfaction that others appreciate his craftsmanship.

“I get the joy when I see the reviews and I don’t expect the remarks like wow this looks better than the picture. The colors are so sharp and it really makes me feel good that people are going to able to enjoy something for years that I make and it’s going to be something that’s going to last quite a while,” said Kent.

As the hands on the clocks move forward, this recent time period has been a positive one for the Beedle’s.

“My last report in November was fantastic. Doctors say that the cancer completely disappeared. It was nowhere in my body so praise god and praise Jesus. Don’t give up. There’s always something that you could be doing. If one thing doesn’t work, then the next thing might. We don’t give up. We just keep trying,” said Kent.

Watching Kent work it was apparent to me that he treasures the seconds, minutes, and hours that he can be home and care for his wife – while enabling others to keep track of the time in their lives as well.

Time is something you just can’t get back and Kent has found a very artistic and productive way as the clock ticks to sustain himself and his wife and to bless others in the process.

It’s just good news!

