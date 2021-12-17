Doppler Dave Is Tracking Cold Air For Saturday

A couple of cold fronts will affect our area this weekend. The first is passing through today with a wind shift from the north and slowly falling temperatures. By morning, lows are expected to be in the mid 20s so the weekend will get off to a chilly start. Temperatures will remain cold tomorrow with highs only in low 40s. The coldest of the weekend will be Sunday morning with some of the most frigid temps of the season so far as we dip into the teens. Sunday afternoon temps will moderate into the low 50s.