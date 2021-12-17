Who's Hiring?
Don Harrington Discovery Center provides free admission later this month

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Don Harrington Discovery Center will offering free admission later this month.

The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff nature center will be free and open to the public on December 26.

The space theater will also have showings at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Hours of operation the day after Christmas will be noon to 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

