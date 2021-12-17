Amarillo businesses offer incentives to increase toy drive donations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Ninth Annual Shi Lee’s Christmas Toy Drive is going on right now where toys are given to children in local hospitals, shelters, and families in need.

Event organizer, Tremaine Brown, shares he usually gets 50,000 toys a year, but has recently noticed a decline in donations.

“The last few years its been about 20,000,” said Brown.

Working with eight donation locations this year, Brown says COVID-19 has impacted the number businesses he previously worked with for people to donate toys.

This year, some of the businesses are stepping up offering incentives for donors.

The Regenerative Medicine Center of Texas is offering 20 percent off of massages and a raffle for products and services worth $500.

“This is for the kids and it’s everything for them,” said Keith Dyer, M.D. Regenerative Medicine Center of Texas. “We may not think its that important, but if a kid gets a toy no matter how simple it is versus nothing, it’s a difference in their world.”

Another location providing incentives for people is Mission Nutrition.

“Christmas toy drives will grow and your business will grow right along with it,” said Brown. “Kids will grow up knowing that this organization or this local business helped.”

The last day to donate is Christmas Eve and you can donate items at Shi Lee’s BBQ restaurant at 1213 SW 3rd Ave.

Other locations you can donate with varying deadlines include The Eatery on Route 66, Ede’s Meat Market, 806 Coffee and Lounge, and Castle Furniture.

