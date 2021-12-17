Adrian’s Weekend Outlook

Who's Hiring?
Weekend Forecast
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front is tracking towards the panhandles this morning bringing cloudy skies and a switch in our wind direction from a SW wind to a N wind and will start pushing through around 9am and will be through the entire region by 4pm. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be from the N at 5-15mph. Overnight, we will get cold with lows falling into the teens and 20s. Morning wind chills Saturday will be in the single digits to upper teens! You’ll need the heavy winter coat all day as highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly sunny skies and breezy winds from the N at 10-20mph. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs into the 50s with lots of sunshine and winds from the SW at 10-20mph.

