Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and cool with light winds

Today's forecast high temperatures
Today's forecast high temperatures(KFDA)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a busy weather day yesterday with extreme wind gusts and large wildfires... Things are going to be calm today across the panhandles. We had a cold front push through last night bringing a light northerly wind and cooler air. Highs today will be cool into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Our winds will be from the north during the morning hours becoming a southeast wind this afternoon at 5-10mph. Another cold front is on the horizon coming in tomorrow afternoon bringing a chilly start to the weekend! Stay tuned for updates!

