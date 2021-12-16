Thursday’s Forecast: Sunny and cool with light winds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a busy weather day yesterday with extreme wind gusts and large wildfires... Things are going to be calm today across the panhandles. We had a cold front push through last night bringing a light northerly wind and cooler air. Highs today will be cool into the 50s with mostly sunny skies. Our winds will be from the north during the morning hours becoming a southeast wind this afternoon at 5-10mph. Another cold front is on the horizon coming in tomorrow afternoon bringing a chilly start to the weekend! Stay tuned for updates!

