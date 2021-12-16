Southwest Airline adds new non-stop flight to Denver at Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport with conjunction to Southwest Airlines, has announced a new non-stop service to Denver International Airport.

The new expanded service to Denver begins June 5, 2022 to the Denver International Airport. On Sundays through Fridays, the Denver flight will depart Amarillo at 1:55 p.m. and arrive in Denver at 2:25 p.m.

The return flight will depart Denver at 12:10 p.m. and arrive in Amarillo at 2:25 p.m.

“Every Panhandle resident and Panhandle visitor will appreciate this new Denver flight,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “Southwest Airlines has provided remarkable customer service to Panhandle travelers for years, and Southwest’s commitment to our growth is strong. A daily non-stop flight to Denver is fantastic news.”

“We are extremely excited for the addition of a nonstop Southwest flight to Denver from Amarillo; it has been a goal of ours for many years,” said Jason Harrison, President & CEO, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “Denver is such a valuable destination, not only from a business standpoint, but for leisure travel to the northwest as well as a gateway to the west. Southwest Airlines continues to be an irreplaceable partner with our Taking Flight – Amarillo Initiative. We appreciate their continuing dedication in maintaining and expanding flights to and from Amarillo, with their new Denver service.”

