The Panhandle celebrates two athletes for National Signing Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We celebrate two exceptional athletes on National Signing Day. Both athletes signing to Big 12 schools.

For the 5A Tascosa Rebels, Major Everhart signs his National Letter of Intent to play at Texas Christian University.

Everhart signs with the frogs as a top 100 recruit and ranked #51 in the position of running back overall. The track standout has size and speed believed to be a dangerous and perfect addition to the program. A key contributor to the rebel’s team he averaged over 20 yards per carry, picking up 477 yards of 23 touches for 6 touchdowns. He even developed as a receiver and corner as well. Despite some coaching changes recently, and rumors of flipping sides, he says his heart and home stays with TCU.

”Last night, we all had a good conversation with all the coaches. We got off phone calls with each and every coach. They just told me how much they care for me not only as a player but, as a person.” Said Everhart. “That truly just meant the world to me. I’m looking forward to growing as a person and a player. My main goal is to go to the NFL but, I also want to get that degree.”

Out North in Spearman, TX, Brenen Thompson signs his National Letter of Intent to play division 1 football at the University of Texas.

A receiver position, the Longhorns really need this after the year they had. The four star prospect was ranked at #82 nationally and #15 in the state of Texas. A speedster for the Longhorns as he finished 2nd place in 3A State 100-meter event and 1st place in the 200-meter, all manifesting on the gridiron as well. Thompson says, he is blessed to have the opportunity to come from a small town and achieve big dreams.

”It’s been a long journey. It’s been two years. Everything kind of came down to the last second.” Said Thompson. “It felt like home and here we are. Not a lot of kids get to do this so, I am very grateful and humbled to be in this position. I’m going to get out there and do everything I can.”

