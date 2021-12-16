Lists of Potter and Randall counties candidates for March county primary election
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Lists of candidates for the March county primary election are complete except for judge races that were flooded with applicants at the last minute.
In Potter and Randall counties most positions are not contested. But the Democratic race to replace Commissioner Alfonso Vaughan has three hopefuls and Republican County Judge Nancy Tanner is challenged by Edward Heath.
Randall has three commissioner races and one justice of the peace seat contested, only by Republicans.
Randall County - Justice of the Peace Precinct 4:
- Kyle Balke
- Joanne Garcia Flores
- Michael B. Grady
Randall County - County Commissioner Precinct 2:
- Eric Barry
- Daniel Martinez
- Ed Schroeter
- Terry Wright
Randall County - County Commissioner Precinct 1:
- Kelly Giles
- Rusty Carnes
Randall County - County Commissioner Precinct 4:
- Tam Boatler
- Michael D. Grady
- Melissa Juett Kalka
Potter County - County Commissioner Precinct 4:
- Warren Coble SR
- Timothy Gassaway
- Melodie Graves
Potter County - County Judge
- Edwarth Heath
- Nancy Tanner
Potter County - County Commissioner Precinct 2:
- Ben Roberts
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.