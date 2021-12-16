‘Giving back is the best way during this season’: Salvation Army hosts Angel Tree Distribution Day to help give back to kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Each holiday season the Salvation Army makes Christmas possible for families across the Panhandle area.

The Salvation Army is designed to share the love of Christ through spreading love, joy, and hope to the less fortunate.

Angel Trees are an opportunity for the community to give back by providing new clothing and toys for children of families in need.

Angel Trees are decorated with numbered pieces of paper with a description of the need of gifts for a child.

Contributors can take a tag and purchase gifts and items for the child and return them to the Salvation Army and designated drop off locations, such as Grace Church.

Yesterday, and today families who qualify for an angel tree were able to pick up gifts from Grace Church.

Volunteers spent several days sorting and organizing boxes with gifts for the families.

Hannah Lusk, a volunteer said, “The feeling that you get when volunteering gives you so much happiness especially around this time when a lot of people don’t get gifts. To be able to see these people get things that puts a smile on their face just gives you happiness and joy for the season.”

The process is very simple for those who qualify, people pull around to the back of Grace Church where volunteers deliver boxes directly to the recipient’s vehicle.

Emily Reed, Angel Tree Coordinator, shares her favorite part of helping with this project.

“My favorite part is just seeing the community come together. It’s always hectic but seeing these people that donate and buy these gifts for these kids it’s just amazing,” said Reed.

Although Angel Tree provides gifts for children, it is a program that volunteers say is extremely rewarding to take part in year after year.

“I think giving back is the best way during this season, I would do this over getting a gift any day,” says Lusk.

Since 1865, the Salvation Army has met the needs of people across the world.

