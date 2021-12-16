Who's Hiring?
Clovis City Chief announces retirement, assistant chief to fill spot

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis City Manager Mr. Justin Howalt announced today that Clovis Deputy Chief Roy Rice will serve as Interim Police Chief following Chief Douglas “Doug” Ford’s retirement from the Clovis Police Department on December 31.

Chief Ford has served as Clovis Police Chief since March 2016.

Deputy Chief Rice has served as Clovis’ Deputy Chief since February 2021.

He has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement and served as Chief of Police for the Muleshoe Police Department prior to joining the City of Clovis.

“The police chief position is open and a thorough selection process has begun,” advised Clovis City Manager Justin Howalt, Thursday. “In the interim, I am confident that Deputy Chief Rice will do an outstanding job in leading the department.”

