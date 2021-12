CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Community Blood Drive for the Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take place on Saturday.

The drive will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Cole Community Center.

All donors will receive a free book and be entered into a drawing for prizes.

To schedule an appointment, call 806-331-8833.

