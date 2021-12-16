Amarillo physicians are starting to see holiday related injuries

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around the holidays, area doctors see in increase in accidents and injuries due to holiday decorating, travel and hunting.

Amarillo Texas Tech Physicians’ trauma surgeons said they are beginning to see patients due to holiday-related injuries.

These injuries range from burns due to cooking, falls while hanging up decorations, to holiday travel and more. Trauma surgeons even see an uptick in hunting related incidents since it’s hunting season.

“It’s just always more painful during the holidays when stuff happens. It tends to be more tragic. We all want to see our families...but not necessarily seeing our loved ones in the hospital,” said Shane Harper, PA-C, Texas Tech Physicians Surgery.

When it comes to children, health experts urge you to be most prepared with children because around this time they see an increase in child injuries since they are at home and not in school.

Those injuries are related to burns from cooking and even getting up high to decorate trees or the house.

“House fires, that’s a big thing we always see at this time of the year. We see it because people are just starting up their heaters, fire places are getting going, but also cooking. So, making sure that everything’s attended to in the kitchen, and in that regard make sure the kids are attended to around fires. We do see an increased number of burns, especially with kids at this time of the year,” said Dr. Harper.

Doctors said they see those injuries in adults too, and many come from people falling off ladders when decorating.

“Around the home this time, we always see people coming in from falls...when it comes to decorating the house, just using a ladder properly (and) having someone there with you while you’re decorating all the time, hopefully to help, but if not to call for help if something should happen to you so you don’t fall off the ladder and you’re lying there for an unknown amount of time,” said Dr. Harper.

When it comes to holiday travel, physicians see more injuries related to traffic accidents.

Amarillo physicians are expecting more this year compared to last year since people are back out on the roads this holiday.

They suggest drivers not travel in the dark, take frequent rest breaks and stop driving when tired.

Doctors also warn hunters to be careful this season.

“We do see a lot of hunting related accidents during this time of year. It’s now hunting season, so accidental firearms discharges, people falling out of elevated blinds or tree stands...that’s another thing you see around the holidays that you don’t normally see the rest of the year,” said Dr. Harper.

Amarillo Texas Tech Physicians’ say the number of injuries are nothing overwhelming yet, but they believe that’s because the winter weather hasn’t gone into full swing yet.

They do expect even more injuries once the weather changes.

They see the most vehicle incidents in January and February when the winter weather is the worst.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.