Amarillo firefighters extinguish house fire in the Greenways

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters battled a house fire in the Greenways this morning.

Crews arrived at 5:40 a.m. and found fire coming through the roof of a garage and spreading to the second story of a home at 8407 Shadywood Drive.

Due to the home being under construction, AFD said crews set up an aerial ladder to extinguish the main body of fire.

Firefighters then made entry to finish putting the fire out.

Crews brought the fire under control by 6:20 a.m. and confirmed no one was living in the home at the time.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

AFD estimated the fire resulted in $500,000 in damages to the home.

"B" shift worked a fire yesterday afternoon and a pretty good sized one this morning before shift change. Thankfully... Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

