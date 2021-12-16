Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo firefighters extinguish house fire in the Greenways

Greenways Fire
Greenways Fire(Amarillo Fire Department)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters battled a house fire in the Greenways this morning.

Crews arrived at 5:40 a.m. and found fire coming through the roof of a garage and spreading to the second story of a home at 8407 Shadywood Drive.

Due to the home being under construction, AFD said crews set up an aerial ladder to extinguish the main body of fire.

Firefighters then made entry to finish putting the fire out.

Crews brought the fire under control by 6:20 a.m. and confirmed no one was living in the home at the time.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident.

AFD estimated the fire resulted in $500,000 in damages to the home.

"B" shift worked a fire yesterday afternoon and a pretty good sized one this morning before shift change. Thankfully...

Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
low visibility due to winds
High winds and low visibility causing road closures and wrecks across the area
An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.
18-year-old dead after crashing into tree near Boys Ranch
(Source: WALB)
The Texas Panhandle region is now clear of power outages
Body found in Valle De Oro

Latest News

Unfortunately, the holidays are a time when safety may be overlooked, which means an increase...
Amarillo physicians are starting to see holiday related injuries
Parker Creek Fire in Oldham County
Crews continue containment efforts for wildfires in Texas Panhandle
(Source: WALB)
The Texas Panhandle region is now clear of power outages
low visibility due to winds
High winds and low visibility causing road closures and wrecks across the area