Amarillo Economic developers paying South Carolina company to build factory, hiring 160 workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo economic developers will take a proposed deal to the city council in early January that offers incentives to attract a $40 million investment.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation would pay a South Carolina company to build a factory and hire about 160 workers.

AEDC head Kevin Carter said the deal would involve a property tax deferral and payments of $10,000 per job to Manteenbar.

The company’s website says it makes rebar from plastic and fiberglass instead of steel to reinforce cement and concrete.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.