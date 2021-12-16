Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Economic developers paying South Carolina company to build factory, hiring 160 workers

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the...
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors announced their support in the Amarillo-area business Asset Protection Unit expansion. (source: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)(Amarillo Economic Development Corporation)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo economic developers will take a proposed deal to the city council in early January that offers incentives to attract a $40 million investment.

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation would pay a South Carolina company to build a factory and hire about 160 workers.

AEDC head Kevin Carter said the deal would involve a property tax deferral and payments of $10,000 per job to Manteenbar.

The company’s website says it makes rebar from plastic and fiberglass instead of steel to reinforce cement and concrete.

