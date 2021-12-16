Amarillo Economic developers paying South Carolina company to build factory, hiring 160 workers
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo economic developers will take a proposed deal to the city council in early January that offers incentives to attract a $40 million investment.
The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation would pay a South Carolina company to build a factory and hire about 160 workers.
AEDC head Kevin Carter said the deal would involve a property tax deferral and payments of $10,000 per job to Manteenbar.
The company’s website says it makes rebar from plastic and fiberglass instead of steel to reinforce cement and concrete.
