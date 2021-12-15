Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

WT looking for applicants for AmeriCorps program serving students in the High Plains

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is looking for people to join their newly expanded AmeriCorps program in the region.

The program is called Rural Resilience and Opportunity on the High Plains, and the school is looking to recruit students from WT, AC, Frank Phillips and Clarendon College.

Applicants can also be retired teachers, counselors and other community members.

Those selected will serve from January through July, usually within their own communities.

The AmeriCorps members will also receive a monthly living allowance and may receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to help pay for educational expenses and qualified student loans.

“This is a great way to give back to your community,” said Laura Seals, assistant director of R2OHP’s Office of Academic and Regional Collaboration. “AmeriCorps members make a difference every day by helping support others along their educational journey.”

AmeriCorps members will work with high school students on post-graduation plans and future career paths.

They will also help students fill out FASFA applications and some will provide academic coaching for the Texas Success Initiative exam. Members will also serve at Guyon Saunders Resource Center in Amarillo, assisting adult learners working on literacy skills and GED diplomas.

To qualify, members bust be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and be able to pass a background check.

The two-step application process starts with making a profile through AmeriCorps and searching for WT’s program.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Wednesday
FIRST ALERT: High winds and critical fire danger today
Amarillo woman arrested on child pornography charges
Released from prison
Clovis man who was sentenced to 12-years for repeated DWI was released from prison
Man arrested for intoxication manslaughter after deadly wreck near Hereford
Police lights
Suspect arrested after high speed chase ends in crash in Dalhart

Latest News

William Tomas Tino
Cactus man sentenced to 12 years in prison for indecency with a child
An 18-year-old girl has died after crashing into a tree near Boys Ranch on Monday.
18-year-old dead after crashing into tree near Boys Ranch
(Source: WALB)
Strong winds causing power outages around the Tx Panhandle
KFDA
VIDEO: Randall County officials search for man wanted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon