WT looking for applicants for AmeriCorps program serving students in the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WTAMU is looking for people to join their newly expanded AmeriCorps program in the region.

The program is called Rural Resilience and Opportunity on the High Plains, and the school is looking to recruit students from WT, AC, Frank Phillips and Clarendon College.

Applicants can also be retired teachers, counselors and other community members.

Those selected will serve from January through July, usually within their own communities.

The AmeriCorps members will also receive a monthly living allowance and may receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to help pay for educational expenses and qualified student loans.

“This is a great way to give back to your community,” said Laura Seals, assistant director of R2OHP’s Office of Academic and Regional Collaboration. “AmeriCorps members make a difference every day by helping support others along their educational journey.”

AmeriCorps members will work with high school students on post-graduation plans and future career paths.

They will also help students fill out FASFA applications and some will provide academic coaching for the Texas Success Initiative exam. Members will also serve at Guyon Saunders Resource Center in Amarillo, assisting adult learners working on literacy skills and GED diplomas.

To qualify, members bust be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and be able to pass a background check.

The two-step application process starts with making a profile through AmeriCorps and searching for WT’s program.

